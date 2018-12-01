‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Crosses $500 Million at the Worldwide Box Office

0

Killer Queen indeed. 20th Century Fox’s Freddie Mercury biopic just keeps slaying at the box office and will cross the $500 million mark worldwide today. The film has grossed $156.3 million domestically and #341. 5 million at the international box office for a global tally of $497.8 million, through Thursday. And it’s not over yet, the film just debuted in Italy and fox is adding sing-along screenings worldwide, putting Bohemian Rhapsody on track to hit $600 million.

It’s an impressive tally for any musical biopic, but especially considering how the film divided critics and stirred up controversy, both for its depiction of Mercury’s sexuality and for the allegations against director Bryan Singer. Fox fired Singer from the project last December after the director had “unexpected unavailability,” and reportedly ran a chaotic, unreliable set. None of that is putting off audiences however, and Bohemian Rhapsody is soaring both domestically and internationally.

“Some of the more upscale reviewers were critical of the movie, but the most important critics of all, the general public, gave the movie rave reviews and fans are going back for multiple repeat viewings,” said Fox’s president of International Theatrical Distribution, Andrew Cripps.

The box office success is also a strong leg to stroll into awards season on, with Fox pushing Rami Malek in acting categories for his transformation as Mercury, which has earned rave reviews from critics across the board. In the Best Actor category, Malek will face stiff competition from Bradley Cooper, who directed himself in the year’s other big hit musical drama, A Star Is Born. That film just crossed $350 million internationally this week.

