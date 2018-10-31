‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Deleted Scenes: Here’s What Was Cut from the Film

0

As a longtime fan of the band Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody was a film where I would have been happy with a much longer version. That’s because no matter what was included in the two hour and fourteen minute movie, the film would never be able to showcase all of the band’s songs and stories. While Bohemian Rhapsody does a great job highlighting greatest hits, and shines a light on how the band came together and created some of their iconic songs, diehard fans like me will always want more.

So when I sat down with the cast (Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Joseph Mazzello, Ben Hardy, Allen Leech) and producer Graham King last week in London, one of the things I wanted to know about were the Bohemian Rhapsody deleted scenes. While occasionally people involved in a film are guarded about revealing what didn’t make the final cut, the Bohemian Rhapsody cast were pretty open about sharing what was left out.

As you can see them say in the player above, some of the things that were cut out of the film were:

The full Live Aid set.

More of Freddie Mercury when he was clubbing in NYC in the 80s.

How Freddie came up with Crazy Little Thing Called Love in the bathtub.

Longer scenes of Freddie and Mary in their apartment.

How Freddie came up with the Queen emblem for the band.

How John Deacon joined the band.

The band played ’39 when on tour in Japan.

While it remains to be seen if these scenes will be included on the Bohemian Rhapsody Blu-ray, hopefully they will be so fans can see even more of the band’s world on-screen.

Here is the official synopsis for Bohemian Rhapsody:

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound. They reach unparalleled success, but in an unexpected turn Freddie, surrounded by darker influences, shuns Queen in pursuit of his solo career. Having suffered greatly without the collaboration of Queen, Freddie manages to reunite with his bandmates just in time for Live Aid. While bravely facing a recent AIDS diagnosis, Freddie leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. Queen cements a legacy that continues to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.

