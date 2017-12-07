‘Bohemian Rhapsody’: Dexter Fletcher Replaces Bryan Singer as Director

0

As expected, 20th Century Fox has moved quickly to set a new director for the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody following the studio’s firing of Bryan Singer. The last week has been a bit contentious for the production. After reports of the director’s unexpected absences from the film set, which required director of photography Newton Thomas Sigel to step in, and rising tensions between Singer and star Rami Malek, Fox went ahead and cut Singer loose. That news was followed up by a response from Singer’s camp, claiming that the studio did not make allowances for the director to care for an ailing parent. Though the real story of what exactly the issues were behind the scenes remain muddy, a new director has been selected to finish out the production.

As Deadline reports, Dexter Fletcher (Eddie the Eagle) will step in to take over directorial duties, starting next week. As previously reported, Bohemian Rhapsody has about two weeks left in production unless Fletcher (and his deal) allows for reshoots of existing material. Fletcher will continue to oversee the film through post-production as well with Fox aiming to keep its Christmas Day 2018 release date. As for the director’s credit, that will be a decision for the guild. For Fletcher, this brief taste of directing a big-name biopic acts as a precursor for his Elton John biopic that’s still to come.

