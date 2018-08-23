New ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Images Are Guaranteed to Blow Your Mind

0

20th Century Fox has released a batch of new images from Bohemian Rhapsody, the Queen biopic that chronicles the rock legends’ rise all the way up to their iconic performance at Live Aid 1985. The lead-up to the film’s debut has so far hit more rocks than it has rolls—the first trailer seemed to take a very soft look at a hard life, and disgraced director Bryan Singer still has his name attached to the project—but these new images do prove one thing once and for all: Rami Malek sure can do some interesting things with his body.

To be fair, the one thing no one can criticize is Malek’s balls-to-the-wall transformation into Freddie Mercury. But I feel like the real star of these new images is Gwilym Lee as guitarist Brian May. Watch any Queen live performance and you’ll see May just sort of standing there shredding as the most charismatic motherfucker in history cartwheeled around him. Lee and Malek seem to have this dynamic down pat.

Check out the images below. Bohemian Rhapsody—which also stars Aidan Gillen, Mike Myers, Lucy Boynton, and Tom Hollander—hits theaters November 2.

Here is the official synopsis for Bohemian Rhapsody: