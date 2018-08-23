New ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Images Are Guaranteed to Blow Your Mind

20th Century Fox has released a batch of new images from Bohemian Rhapsody, the Queen biopic that chronicles the rock legends’ rise all the way up to their iconic performance at Live Aid 1985. The lead-up to the film’s debut has so far hit more rocks than it has rolls—the first trailer seemed to take a very soft look at a hard life, and disgraced director Bryan Singer still has his name attached to the project—but these new images do prove one thing once and for all: Rami Malek sure can do some interesting things with his body.
To be fair, the one thing no one can criticize is Malek’s balls-to-the-wall transformation into Freddie Mercury. But I feel like the real star of these new images is Gwilym Lee as guitarist Brian May. Watch any Queen live performance and you’ll see May just sort of standing there shredding as the most charismatic motherfucker in history cartwheeled around him. Lee and Malek seem to have this dynamic down pat.
Check out the images below. Bohemian Rhapsody—which also stars Aidan Gillen, Mike Myers, Lucy Boynton, and Tom Hollander—hits theaters November 2.
Here is the official synopsis for Bohemian Rhapsody:
Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound. They reach unparalleled success, but in an unexpected turn Freddie, surrounded by darker influences, shuns Queen in pursuit of his solo career. Having suffered greatly without the collaboration of Queen, Freddie manages to reunite with his bandmates just in time for Live Aid. While bravely facing a recent AIDS diagnosis, Freddie leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. Queen cements a legacy that continues to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.