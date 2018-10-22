L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ IMAX Screening with Q&A

0

I’ve got a few questions for you. Are you a Queen fan? Are you a fan of IMAX? Does the idea of attending a free screening of Bohemian Rhapsody in IMAX laser projection followed by a Q&A with producer Graham King make you happy? Will you be in the Los Angeles area November 1st? If you answered yes to these questions I’m about to make your day.

On November 1st at 5:30pm in the Los Angeles area, Collider is partnering up with 20th Century Fox and IMAX for a special screening of Bohemian Rhapsody in laser projection and after the screening ends, I’ll be moderating a Q&A with Graham King where we will go deep into the making of the film.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To attend this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Bohemian Rhapsody in IMAX” and tell me why you should be one of the people that gets a ticket. In addition, please include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Sunday, October 28th at noon and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening soon after.

Again, this screening is in the Los Angeles area on November 1st and will start at 5:30pm.

Finally, I’ve seen Bohemian Rhapsody and as a longtime fan of Queen I’m happy to report the film does a great job telling their story and features an amazing performance by Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury. I was absolutely mesmerized by what I saw on screen. For fans of Malek’s work on Mr. Robot, this is such a completely different performance that it’s hard to believe it’s the same person. Trust me, his performance will be something everyone is talking about.

Scripted by Anthony McCarten (Darkest Hour) and produced by Graham King, Bohemian Rhapsody follows the band Queen from their early days playing pubs to becoming one of the biggest rock bands on the planet. The film also stars Gwilym Lee, Joseph Mazzello, Lucy Boynton, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, Ben Hardy, Allen Leech, and Aaron McCusker.

