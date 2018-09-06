‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Rating Should Surprise No One

0

Don’t expect Rami Malek‘s take on Freddie Mercury to push censorship boundaries in Bryan Singer‘s Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. The film’s PG-13 rating is the obvious way to go here–movies with that rating have the broadest appeal when it comes to audience demographics–but for a legendary band and controversial musician, it’s a safe rating, too. Honestly, it makes sense considering that the biopic probably isn’t going to feature over-the-top sex, nudity, and violence, though the ratings description is tamer still.

Written by Anthony McCarten (Darkest Hour), the film also stars Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, Lucy Boynton, Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee, Joseph Mazzello, Allen Leech, and Aaron McCusker. Bohemian Rhapsody opens in theaters on November 2nd.

Here’s how the ratings break down (via ERCboxoffice):

PG-13: thematic elements, suggestive material, drug content and language.

Here’s the official synopsis for Bohemian Rhapsody:

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, their near-implosion as Mercury’s lifestyle spirals out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, where Mercury, facing a life-threatening illness, leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. In the process, cementing the legacy of a band that were always more like a family, and who continue to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.

