‘Bohemian Rhapsody’: Rami Malek and Cast on Their Favorite Queen Songs

With director Bryan Singer’s Bohemian Rhapsody set to open in theaters November 2nd, I recently got to attend an early press day for the film where 20th Century Fox unveiled around thirty-five minutes of footage to a number of reporters. While it’s too early to judge the finished film based on seeing a quarter of the movie, I’ll say that while all the performances were extremely good, I have to single out one person: Rami Malek. Based on what I saw, Malek has truly transformed himself into Freddie Mercury, and I was absolutely mesmerized by what I saw on screen. For fans of his work on Mr. Robot, this is such a completely different performance that it’s hard to believe it’s the same person. I cannot wait to see the finished film.

Shortly after seeing the footage, I got to sit down with Malek, Gwilym Lee (Brian May), Joseph Mazzello (John Deacon) and Lucy Boynton (Mary Austin). Since I only had a few minutes with the four of them, I decided to ask questions to the group at large, including what was their favorite Queen song, did it change due to making the movie, and how did they each prepare to play their roles.

Scripted by Anthony McCarten (Darkest Hour) and produced by Graham King, Bohemian Rhapsody follows the band Queen from their early days playing pubs to becoming one of the biggest rock bands on the planet. The film also stars Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, Ben Hardy, Allen Leech, and Aaron McCusker.

