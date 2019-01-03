Exclusive: Bohemian Rhapsody SteelBook Images

0

Yesterday, 20th Century Fox announced Bohemian Rhapsody would be arriving on Digital and Movies Anywhere on January 22nd and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 12th. In addition, the studio revealed the extras included on the home video release, and the main feature is the complete “Live Aid” Movie Performance featuring two never-before-seen songs (“Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and “We Will Rock You”) packed into a 22-minute collective experience recreating the original event. In addition, fans will get a look behind the making of the film including interviews with Queen, the cast and creative team. As a huge fan of Queen and Freddie Mercury, I can’t wait to finally see the full Live-Aid set.

With the popularity of the movie and SteelBooks, it is no surprise Fox would be releasing a Bohemian Rhapsody SteelBook and it’s going to be a Best Buy exclusive. Check out the exclusive pics below and you can head over to Best Buy to pre-order it now.

Here’s the Bohemian Rhapsody home video press release with full details.

Bohemian Rhapsody Arrives on Digital and Movies Anywhere January 22 and 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD February 12

Includes Complete “Live Aid” Movie Performance Not Seen in Theaters

LOS ANGELES, CA – Celebrate the iconic and heart pounding music of Queen and Freddie Mercury with the highest-grossing biopic of all-time when Bohemian Rhapsody comes to Digital and Movies Anywhere January 22 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD February 12. Fans can experience the story behind band and the making of

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” the #1 streamed song of the 20th century and other favorites like “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody to Love,” “We are the Champions” and more, for a music adventure that will make you laugh, sing, dance and cry.

Nominated for two Golden Globe® Awards including Best Motion Picture- Drama and Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama (Rami Malek), and two SAG Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Cast Motion Picture and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role (Malek), Bohemian Rhapsody has captured the hearts of fans globally.