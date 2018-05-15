Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘BlacKkKlansman’ Trailer Reactions

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday, May 15th, 2018) Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha discuss the following:

  • Margot Kidder has passed away. The panel gives their thoughts on her impact as an actress and a humanitarian.
  • In an interview with the BBC, Kevin Feige confirms that Ms. Marvel is “definitely sort of in the works” after Captain Marvel comes out.
  • THR is reporting that Kevin Hart is in talks to star in a remake of Uptown Saturday Night for Warner Bros.
  • Focus Features releases a first trailer for the Jordan Peele produced and Spike Lee directed film BlacKkKlansman.
  • Fox released a teaser trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody, the Queen biopic starring Rami Malek as legendary frontman Freddie Mercury.
  • THR is reporting that Meryl Streep will star in the new Steven Soderbergh directed film The Laundromat based on the Panama Papers scandal.
  • Live Twitter Questions
