Sneak Peek at ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Teases the Queen Biopic

0

20th Century Fox is bringing Queen fans everywhere an early look at the man, the myth, and the music in Bohemian Rhapsody, a biopic that explores the rise and fall of the seminal band and its star, Freddy Mercury. It’s just a brief glimpse for the moment, but the full trailer will be revealed tomorrow; be sure to check back here!

Dexter Fletcher directs Bohemian Rhapsody starring Rami Malek, Joseph Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, Ben Hardy, and Gwilym Lee. The biopic arrives in U.S. theaters on November 20th.

Take a look at Bohemian Rhapsody ahead of the full trailer’s reveal tomorrow:

The full first Bohemian Rhapsody trailer launches May 15th 9am PT exclusively here on Queen’s Official channels and we have a special sneak peek of it here for those of you who can’t wait… Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, their near-implosion as Mercury’s lifestyle spirals out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, where Mercury, facing a life-threatening illness, leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. In the process, cementing the legacy of a band that were always more like a family, and who continue to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.

