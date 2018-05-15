First ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Trailer Reveals Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury

0

20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for the upcoming musical drama Bohemian Rhapsody, which charts the rise of legendary rock band Queen with Rami Malek in the role of iconic frontman Freddie Mercury. The film follows the band’s meteoric rise, charts their near-implosion, and climaxes with their unforgettable performance at Live Aid. Bryan Singer was the original director onboard, but the filmmaker was fired during production and replaced with Dexter Fletcher (Eddie the Eagle).

This trailer is a lot in a very short amount of time, and it’s very much a teaser. We don’t really get a feel for what this movie is, exactly, but we do get the promise that there will be plenty of footage of the Queen bandmates performing. There’s a hint of a Martin Scorsese vibe in terms of the camera work, but again this is a curious case in which Singer was fired before filming was completed and Fletcher—who was attached to an earlier iteration of this project—took over. It’ll be interesting to see how the credits fall on this one, if Singer’s name stays on the film, if Fletcher gets a co-director credit, or if they go the Solo route and Singer gets listed as an “executive producer” instead.

This is a project that has been in the works for years, with a number of different actors and filmmakers attached, so it’s a miracle the film is even finished. My interest is definitely intrigued, and after the smashing success of The Greatest Showman last year, it’s clear Fox won’t be running away from the musical aspects of this film at all.

Check out the Bohemian Rhapsody trailer below. Scripted by Anthony McCarten (Darkest Hour), the film also stars Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, Lucy Boynton, Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee, Joseph Mazzello, Allen Leech, and Aaron McCusker. Bohemian Rhapsody opens in theaters on November 2nd.