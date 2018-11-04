Weekend Box Office: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’s $50 Million Opening Is Guaranteed to Blow Your Mind

0

Bohemian Rhapsody is most definitely not a poor boy, it needs no sympathy. The Queen biopic fronted by Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury rocked its way to $50 million over the weekend, soaring past expectations to become the second-best opening for a music biopic ever behind 2015’s Straight Outta Compton. The film—which saw original director Bryan Singer fired with weeks left in production—hasn’t exactly been a critical hit, but audiences, who gave Bohemian an A CinemaScore, said, “doesn’t really matter to me.”

(Too-ooh meeeeeeeee)

The film’s immediate success marks one last major victory for 20th Century Fox before the studio is absorbed by Disney, a studio that, funny enough, had a terrible weekend. Bohemian Rhapsody’s opening was a little high, but The Nutcracker and the Four Realms was a little low, taking in an uninspiring $20 million. Any way the window blows, that’s a bomb, considering the lavish Christmas-themed film was reportedly made for at least $125 million. The film, an adaptation of the iconic ballet and the short story its based on, stars Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, and Kiera Knightley.

Coming in third is Nobody’s Fool, taking in a modest $14 million. Starring Tiffany Haddish, the film is writer/director Tyler Perry‘s first R-rated movie and, coincidentally, one of the worst openings of his career. Just for comparison, Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail opened to $41 million in 2009, a reminder of simpler times.

Joel Edgerton’s gay conversion therapy drama Boy Erased won the specialty box, opening to $220,000 on five screens. The Rosamund Pike-starring A Private War nabbed $72,000 on four screens, while Bodied garnered about $50,000 on 14 screens, not a terrific sign for Joseph Kahn‘s rap battle drama.

Check out the weekend’s top 10 estimates below, and be back here next week to see if The Grinch‘s box office can grow three sizes that day.