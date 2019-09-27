‘BoJack Horseman’: Watch the First Trailer for the Sixth and Final Season

0

BoJack Horseman is back this October … but it’ll be the last ride for the award-winning animated series. Netflix has announced that the upcoming Season 6 will not only arrive in two parts, it’ll be the final season for the show created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg. That’s certainly a bummer for fans out there but better for BoJack to go out on top than to languish in perpetuity. This new trailer teases how the series will play out this season but it’s hard to know just how it will all end up. Can we hope for redemption of the title character, or a bittersweet ending more befitting the story so far? We’ll find out soon.

In the meantime, I recently had a chance to chat with Bob-Waksberg and the creative team behind the Emmy-nominated episode “Free Churro”; you can listen to the full interview here. The team talked about the insane amount of work that went into that episode, Will Arnett‘s incredible performance, and the reaction from critical circles. While BoJack Horseman ultimately missed out on an Emmy this time around, the show will still have one more shot at awards hardware with this upcoming season.

If you haven’t been keeping up with BoJack Horseman, be sure to add it to your wish list today. The award-winning series returns for a final two-part season:

Part 1 – October 25, 2019

Part 2 – January 31, 2020

Watch the trailer for the sixth and final season of BoJack Horseman here:

It’s safe to say Horsin’ Around won’t be BoJack Horseman’s only lasting legacy. The final two-part season airs October 25 and January 31.

The series is executive produced by Bob-Waksberg, Steven A. Cohen and Noel Bright. Will Arnett (Flaked, Arrested Development) and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) also serve as executive producers. BoJack was designed by graphic artist Lisa Hanawalt and animated by LA-based ShadowMachine. The show is a Tornante Production, brought to life by Michael Eisner‘s The Tornante Company.