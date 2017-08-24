‘BoJack Horseman’ Season 4 Trailer Goes in Search of Its Title Character

0

If you still think animated series are just for kids, you haven’t been watching Netflix’s BoJack Horseman. The show, which follows the title character–a washed-up 90s sitcom star attempting to hold onto fame and fortune while navigating modern life–isn’t just aimed at adults, it’s specifically meant for anyone who’s ever had a brush with the entertainment business and life in LA. It’s funny enough (and brutally honest enough) to delight the casual viewer, but those with an insider knowledge of the TV and movie biz will find that it hits uncomfortably close to home.

The first Season 4 trailer is now available and it picks up where the previous season left off: in search of its title character. It’s impossible to condense BoJack’s many transgressions into a few sentences, just as it’s impossible to list the show’s many, many pop culture references, but if you’re a fan of flawed and fractured characters who jab at Hollywood’s numerous foibles and moral degeneracy, BoJack‘s your horseman.

Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, BoJack Horseman stars Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Aaron Paul and Paul F. Tompkins, in addition to a long list of Hollywood’s top talent appearing as guest stars. There’s no telling who might show up this season, so you’ll have to tune in to find out!

Season 4 arrives on Netflix starting Friday, September 8th. Check out the trailer below:

Bam boom, BoJack Horseman season four synopsis, here we go. Okay, so this season is full of all the things people love about their favorite depressed talking horse. First of all, you’ve got BoJack himself, who is up to his old tricks. Then you have Princess Carolyn, who is one cool cat. While Princess Carolyn toys with the idea of starting a family, BoJack has family issues of his own. This season, on BoJack Horseman. Meanwhile, Diane and Mr. Peanutbutter have family issues of their own. You might say their marriage is “in a pit,” if you know what I mean (which you won’t, until you watch the season). Meanwhile Todd has issues of his own — as he explores his own evolving sexual identity and also in some episodes doesn’t do that. Oh! And Mr. Peanutbutter’s running for governor now; I forgot to mention that, that’s important. Also, in one episode BoJack wears a new hat! Bet you want to tune in to see that new hat, huh? Okay, I lied, there’s no new hat. I just really want you to watch the new season of BoJack Horseman! Season Four of BoJack Horseman launches on Netflix Friday, September 8.

WHERE’S BOJACK? Find out September 8, on Netflix!https://t.co/5n0C6lkLum — Raphael Bob-Waksberg (@RaphaelBW) August 24, 2017

