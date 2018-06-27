‘BoJack Horseman’ Season 5: First Image and Release Date Revealed

0

BoJack Horseman‘s handler had a bit of a SNAFU earlier today. The title star, pushed by fans on social media and likely nudged by prescription drugs and mid-shelf alcohol, revealed the premiere date of the award-winning Netflix series’ return for Season 5. In an effort to smooth things over, Netflix also revealed the first image from the new season in which things get pretty painful for BoJack.

The Emmy-nominated animated series hails from creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg and features the super-talented voice work of Will Arnett, Aaron Paul and Amy Sedaris, among many other notable names. If you haven’t been following along with the misanthropic misadventures of the title character, do yourself a favor and catch-up by binge-watching on Netflix now, because Season 5 returns on September 14th.

Check out how the reveal came to be:

wooowwww congratulations you are the 10000000 person to ask that question your prize is the answer sept 14th now please stop asking me https://t.co/YlMPphjRdq — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) June 27, 2018

Here’s the official synopsis, followed by the first official image:

Will Arnett voices BoJack, the failed legendary ‘90s sitcom star from the favorite family sitcom Horsin’ Around, who has been trying to find his way through a muddle of self-loathing, whisky and failed relationships. Now, in the presence of his human sidekick Todd (Aaron Paul) and his feline agent and ex-paramour Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), BoJack is primed for his comeback. BoJack Horseman was created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg. The series is executive produced by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Steven A. Cohen and Noel Bright. Will Arnett (Flaked, Arrested Development) and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) also serve as executive producers. BoJack was designed by graphic artist Lisa Hanawalt and animated by LA-based ShadowMachine. The show is a Tornante Production, brought to life by Michael Eisner’s The Tornante Company.

