‘BoJack Horseman’ Season 5 Trailer Reveals a New Role for the Sitcom Star

BoJack is back! And in more ways than one. Season 5 of BoJack Horseman will return on Netflix this month, and as the newly revealed trailer shows, the title hero (?) has a new role to play. (Be sure to add it to your wishlist if it isn’t there already.) Season 5 will see BoJack trying (and likely failing) to get help with his many, many personal, social, and career problems, and it will also see him back in front of the cameras in a new drama series. The first trailer throws a lot at you, but it looks like the core conflicts of the Emmy-nominated series are still here to play.

As creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg puts it, “this season finds BoJack starring in a new TV show called Philbert, playing a character with disturbing parallels to BoJack’s real life, echoes that force BoJack to confront himself and his past in ways large and small, but the main thing that happens this season is Diane gets a haircut. We spent a lot of time figuring out the haircut — the style, the volume, the bounce, the sheen — and we’re really proud of the way it came out. We really think people are going to like this new season, and Diane’s new haircut!” Look for all of the above when BoJack Horseman returns to Netflix for Season 5 on September 14th.

Watch the trainwreck that is BoJack Horseman’s life in the new Season 5 trailer below:

This is going to be a sensational season of television. Season 5, September 14 only on Netflix.

And for a ton of images featuring BoJack along with the series’ other standouts, supporting players, and newcomers alike, read on below. We’ve provided 30 images for your viewing and perusing pleasure, along with the new poster for Season 5. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!