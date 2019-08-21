A Scandal Is about to Explode at Fox News in the Teaser Trailer for ‘Bombshell’

Lionsgate has released the teaser trailer for the upcoming drama Bombshell. Not to be confused with the other Fox News drama that looks at the grotesque workplace created by Roger Ailes—Showtime’s The Loudest Voice—Bombshell is told from the perspective of the women who managed to bring down Ailes.

This is an incredibly well-made teaser that has almost no dialogue and waits until the end to show you that it’s even taking place in Fox News. But the larger question is whether or not this will leave an imprint on the media landscape. The Loudest Voice, despite its star-studded cast, hasn’t really made much noise, and while Bombshell director Jay Roach has found success with his HBO movies Recount and Game Change, there may not be much appetite for this story right now. It also feels like too little, too late. This is the kind of story that needed to be told when Ailes was in power, not when he’s six feet under and Fox News has morphed into a different gross thing. I mean, it’s better to tell this story than not at all, but it feels a bit underwhelming unless it has more going for it than, “Boy, it sure is great Roger Ailes got shitcanned from his own company.”

I’m still curious to see Bombshell, but right now it feels like it’s shaping up to just be an also-ran in this year’s awards race. Hopefully, I’m wrong and Roach has some new insights to add to this story.

Check out the Bombshell teaser trailer below. The film opens December 20th and stars Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, Margot Robbie as Kayla Pospisil, and John Lithgow as Roger Ailes.

Here’s the official synopsis for Bombshell: