‘Bond 25’: Daniel Craig Works His Boot Off in New Behind-the-Scenes Image

Though James Bond star Daniel Craig sustained an ankle injury on set about a month ago, the PR team is getting out ahead of the rumor mill by showing off the face (and body … and boot) of the franchise in a new behind-the-scenes image. Craig had minor surgery following the injury and was reported as taking a couple of weeks to rehab before jumping (carefully) back into production. Now, as this new image shows, everything about Craig is in tiptop shape as production heads to Pinewood Studios starting next week.

Bond 25, which does not yet have an officially announced title, is sticking to its April 8, 2020 release date despite Craig’s temporary setback. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (Beasts of No Nation) with a script written in part by Joji Fukunaga, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Scott Z. Burns, Neal Purvis, and Robert Wade, the movie features production shoots in Jamaica, Norway, Italy, and London. Rami Malek is set to play the film’s villain opposite Craig, with Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, and Ben Whishaw returning as Eve Moneypenny, M, and Q, respectively. Ana de Armas, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Roy Kinnear, and Bill Magnussen also star.

Check out the behind-the-scenes shot of Craig training to get back in action below:

Do you think the production will work the ankle boot into the movie as a way for Q to add some additional gadgets and gizmos? Probably not, but there is a precedent:

