On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Monday, July 10th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Jeremy Jahns, Jon Schnepp and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Daniel Craig rumored to return for Bond 25

John Williams to score The Papers, Alan Silvestri to score Ready Player One

Box Office Report

Ant-Man and the Wasp casts Randall Park to play SHIELD Agent Jimmy Woo

First trailer for Lucky starring Harry Dean Stanton, Ron Livingston, David Lynch

Mail Bag