Cary Joji Fukunaga Addresses ‘Bond 25’ Rumors Regarding the Absence of Blofeld and Q

Back in September, we learned that True Detective Season 1 director Cary Joji Fukunaga was set to helm Bond 25 after Danny Boyle dropped out of the director’s chair. Word on the movie has been pretty silent since then, but Fukunaga recently gave an interview to Inquirer.net (via DarkHorizons) about his plans for the Bond franchise.

While he wouldn’t give specifics, Fukunaga did say that he sees his movie as a continuation of the events that began back in Casino Royale:

“In terms of what I can bring to change the character, Bond is on a character arc that started with ‘Casino Royale,’ and I will be carrying that on. There will be changes, I am sure. As in any story, a character has to change in order [to have] a narrative.”

The question is, “What is that arc?” The Daniel Craig movies have bounced back and forth between needing to be a connective arc and just trying to focus on reinventing Bond as a whole. The better movies—Casino Royale and Skyfall—have approached the totality of Bond, seeing how he factors into the culture and as a character everyone knows that needs to adapt to a rapidly changing world. The weaker films—Quantum of Solace and Spectre—have attempted to craft a specific mythology (usually involving an evil organization) around Bond, and the results have felt backwards and overcooked.

But the direction Fukunaga plans to take Bond is a mystery, even to himself. When asked about rumors that Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) and Q (Ben Whishaw) would not be in the movie, Fukunaga pointed out that he’s still working on the script:

“Who is saying those rumors?” he asked aloud. “We haven’t finished the screenplay, so there is no way that anyone could know that. Those are two extraordinary actors, so if there is space for them in the story, I would absolutely want them there. But I don’t know yet what it’s going to be.”

Daniel Craig has been a good Bond, but his movies have been uneven to say the least. Here’s hoping that Fukunaga can bring some stability and some clarity to what looks to be Craig’s last outing as 007.

Bond 25 opens February 14, 2020.