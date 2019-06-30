‘Bond 25’: Daniel Craig Rocks a Suit and Drives an Aston Martin in First-Look Image & Video

0

Daniel Craig seems to be recovering nicely from the ankle surgery that took him away from production on Bond 25 for a few weeks. A new official image and video from the Whitehall, London set posted by the film’s Twitter account see the actor rocking the crap out of a suit and driving a classic Aston Martin V8, the superspy’s preferred vehicle since 1987’s The Living Daylights. Considering the generally cursed nature of this production I was half-waiting for Craig to steer that thing straight into a telephone pole, but all seems to be going smoothly for now as director Cary Joji Fukunaga guides the film to its April 8, 2020 release date.

The image and video don’t reveal much about largely still-mysterious movie, which doesn’t even have an official name yet. We do know that recent Oscar-winner Rami Malek is onboard to play the villain, alongside fellow newcomers Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, and Lashana Lynch. One of the best DPs in the game, Linus Sandgren, is handling cinematography, and both Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge were hired to jazz up the story after Danny Boyle and his writer John Hodge departed the project.

Check out the image and video below. The still-untitled Bond 25 hits theaters on April 8, 2020.

