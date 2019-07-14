‘Bond 25’ Could Make a Major Change to Who Plays Agent 007

0

It’s probably best to take these new Bond 25 claims with a large grain of salt but if they prove to be true, it could really shake up the long-running franchise. Over the weekend, sources speaking to The Daily Mail alleged new cast member, Captain Marvel alum Lashana Lynch, would be revealed as the new 007 and take over for current 007 actor Daniel Craig.

It’s known that Craig’s 007 will be a retired one when Bond 25‘s story begins. After the events of Spectre, James Bond has retired to Jamaica to live out his days in a much calmer fashion after years of service to the MI6. Per this source’s claims, Bond 25 co-screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge has made an addition to the script which serves as a surprise for the film: Lynch’s character will be revealed as the new 007.

“There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says “Come in 007,” and in walks [Lynch],” the source tells the Daily Mail.

The source continues, remarking, “It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he’s been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman.”

With Bond 25 still filming and most of the key plot details being kept under lock and key, it’s natural that no official comment has been issued about these claims. There have been no official clues given about the nature of Lynch’s role in the film, nor has there been any indication the 007 mantle getting handed off to a successor. What this new claim also doesn’t account for it whether Lynch possibly assuming the role of 007 means James Bond’s screentime is limited or if he’ll simply be sharing the screen with Lynch’s character for the entirety of the film.

The topic of who will play Bond next has been an oft-discussed one in recent years, with fans suggesting Idris Elba be cast making notable waves. If these claims about Lynch’s role in Bond 25 prove to be true, they would definitely update the Bond franchise in a positive way and move it into the modern era. However, the truth about Lynch’s role in the film will likely not be revealed until Bond 25 hits theaters on April 8, 2020.