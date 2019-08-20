Bond 25’s Official Title Announced in the Sleekest Way Possible

0

Agent 007’s age-old feud with the Grim Reaper is apparently ongoing if the official title of Bond 25 is anything to go by. Following in the tradition of previous Bond franchise titles like Die Another Day, Tomorrow Never Dies, and Live and Let Die, the official Bond 25 title returns to the “Die” theme with No Time to Die.

The Bond 25 title was announced with a sleek black-and-white video. Coming in at only 30 seconds, this title announcement video wastes no time telling fans what they’re in for. James Bond (played by Daniel Craig for what will likely be the final time) coolly walks across the frame in his requisite tux before pausing and looking right into the camera. As the camera pans out, the title comes together, reading “No Time to Die.” Smooth, simple, effective — just like Bond.

No Time to Die will include some big surprises for the Bond franchise. Even though recent Oscar winner Rami Malek will portray the tech terrorist 007 has to take down, it was confirmed in July that Christoph Waltz would return as Blofeld in some capacity. Later in July, reports made waves that newcomer Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) would take on the James Bond/007 mantle during the course of the film as Craig’s Bond seeks out early retirement.

In addition to Craig, Malek, Waltz, and Lynch, No Time to Die‘s hefty cast also includes Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen. Sitting in the director’s chair is Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective). MGM, Universal Pictures International, and Albert R. Broccoli‘s EON Productions are the big names backing this next Bond film. No Time to Die was written by Fukunaga, Neal Purvis & Robert Wade (Spectre, Skyfall), Scott Z. Burns (Contagion, The Bourne Ultimatum), and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Killing Eve, Fleabag).

No Time to Die arrives in theaters April 8, 2020. Check out the official title announcement video below:

Here’s the official synopsis for No Time to Die: