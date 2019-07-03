Rami Malek Say His ‘Bond 25’ Villain Won’t Stick to Any “Ideology or Religion”

0

Without a doubt, the most interesting post-Oscar move is being made by Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek, who is moving on to Bond 25 where he’ll play the villain to opposite Daniel Craig‘s James Bond. The details of Malek’s character are being kept under wraps but there is one thing he’s willing to share at this point in time: what kind of person the next Bond villain really is.

Speaking with The Daily Mail, Malek opened up about his Bond 25 character and why he almost turned down the role. As it turns out, there were a few requirements Malek had about the character, chief among them was he didn’t want to play a terrorist solely because of his looks or heritage as an Egyptian-American. Malek shared,

“It’s a great character and I’m very excited. But that was one thing that I discussed with Cary [Fukunaga, Bond 25‘s director]. I said, ‘We cannot identify him with any act of terrorism reflecting an ideology or a religion. That’s not ­something I would entertain, so if that is why I am your choice then you can count me out.'”

Ultimately, Malek’s concerns were heard and echoed by Fukunaga: “But that was clearly not his vision. So he’s a very different kind of terrorist.” What kind of terrorist that will be, exactly, still remains to be seen.

Bond 25 begins with James Bond leaving active service and seeking out a peaceful retirement in Jamaica when Malek’s character, a villain experienced with advanced tech, intervenes. Knowing what we know now about Malek’s character makes his entrance onto the scene all the more interesting. What kind of villain will he be if he’s not sticking to any core ideologies? Is he going to cause mayhem for mayhem’s sake? Could he turn out to be Bond 25‘s answer to the Joker, just running around being evil with nary a care in the world?

If anything, Malek’s Bond character is a wild card destined to really shake things up for the franchise. Knowing he’s going to break some molds in the process of doing that only makes this film’s development all the more exciting to track.

Bond 25 hits theaters on April 8, 2020. Here’s the official synopsis: