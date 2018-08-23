Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: ‘Bond 25’ Release Date in Doubt After Danny Boyle Exits

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jeff Sneider, and Mark Reilly discuss the following:

  • Variety is reporting that the Bond 25 may miss its original release date of November 2019 after losing Danny Boyle as its director.
  • Collider’s Jeff Sneider is reporting that Casey Affleck will produce and co-star in the sports drama Fencer from writer-director Jasmine McGlade.
  • Amazon Studios released a new trailer for their remake of Suspiria directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, and Chloe Grace Moretz.
  • Forbes announces that George Clooney tops the list of the world’s highest-paid actors for 2018 with $239 million.
