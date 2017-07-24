‘James Bond 25’ Gets Release Date

0

It turns out that even though we still don’t know who’s getting the rights to the James Bond movies, who will direct the next one, or even if Daniel Craig will return to star, there’s just no stopping 007. The franchise’s official Twitter account just tweeted out the following:

James Bond will return to US cinemas on November 8, 2019 with a traditional earlier release in the UK and the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/6HnaDnfruK — James Bond (@007) July 24, 2017

That’s not too surprising since everything would need to click into place very quickly if they wanted to make a 2018 release date, and the Bond movies have been quite comfortable in their November slots for the past (you have to go back to 1997’s Tomorrow Never Dies for an entry that wasn’t released in the U.S. in November), but it is surprising that EON, the company that owns the rights to Bond, feels comfortable enough to make that announcement despite lacking major pieces to make and distribute a movie.

However, the fact that they feel confident enough to announce that they’ll have a new Bond movie in theaters by November 2019 signals that they must be fairly close to lining up the three major pieces they’ll need—a distributor (studios are still fighting for the rights), a director (some names have been rumored, but nothing official), and a star (it’s possible Craig could come back, but again, nothing has been confirmed). The only thing they have for sure is that longtime Bond screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade are set to write the screenplay.

Personally, I wouldn’t be surprised if they bring in a new Bond. Craig seems fairly tired of playing the role (he’ll also be 51 when Bond 25 comes out), the cinematic landscape is changing, and we’ll have hit a four-year gap between Bond movies. The last four-year gap was between Quantum of Solace and Skyfall, but that was because MGM was in a financial meltdown. The four-year gap before that was between Die Another Day, the last Pierce Brosnan Bond movie, and Casino Royale, the first Craig Bond movie.

Do you think Craig will return? Who would you like to see take over the role if he doesn’t? Who do you think should direct? Sound off in the comments section.