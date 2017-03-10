‘Bond 25’: Writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade Likely to Return; Daniel Craig Still Deciding

0

James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson must really love screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. The duo have been involved on the script for every Bond movie going back to 1999’s The World Is Not Enough, and it looks like whatever happens with the franchise going forward, they’ll be involved with James Bond 25 according to Daily Mail reporter Baz Bamigboye [via BMD]:

As BMD points out, while the Daily Mail itself is somewhat unreliable, Bamigboye’s track record with the Bond films has been pretty spot on over the years, which means his source is likely someone deeply involved with the production rather than someone who thinks they’re in the know.

Personally, I’m a little bummed that Purvis and Wade are returning. Yes, they have credits on Casino Royale and Skyfall, but they’re also credited with The World Is Not Enough, Die Another Day, Quantum of Solace (although that was during the writers’ strike, so we won’t hold that one against them), and Spectre. They’ve had more misses than hits, and I’m not sure why the producers are so opposed to bringing in some new blood. If you want to keep Bond fresh and have interesting ideas, you don’t keep falling back on the guys who have been pounding out Bond scripts for almost 20 years.

The other question is Craig, and while he’d probably like to go out on a high note (and Spectre was certainly not a high note), it may be time for a changing of the guard. He’s played Bond since 2006 and had four movies as the character. He’ll be remembered as an above-average Bond who starred in two of the best films in the franchise. While I won’t be upset if he chooses to come back, I’m intrigued by the possibilities of who could take over should he decide its time to turn in his license to kill.