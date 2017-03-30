First Trailer for ‘The Book of Henry’ Reveals Colin Trevorrow’s ‘Jurassic World’ Follow-Up

0

The first trailer for Colin Trevorrow‘s new film The Book of Henry is now available for your viewing pleasure.

Trevorrow, whose big break came with the indie film Safety Not Guaranteed, famously wrote and directed the massively successful blockbuster film Jurassic World and has screenwriting credits on that film’s untitled sequel. Oh and he’s also writing and directing a little film known as Star Wars: Episode IX. These highly anticipated, big-budget productions help the relatively smaller film The Book of Henry get its share of the spotlight, so here’s hoping Trevorrow’s indie sensibilities are on display in this small, character-focused film.

I didn’t really know what to expect from this film, and after this trailer, I’m even more confused. The first half plays like a standard, cute, “Oh, look at this precocious genius,” movie similar to the upcoming Gifted. There could be a little family drama, but ultimately everything is somewhat grounded in reality. And then all of a sudden it’s a conspiracy thriller where the girl next door is being abused by her step-father (Dean Norris) and Naomi Watts is assembling a sniper rifle. It looks nuts. Like it’s a film that wants the weight of someone dealing with abuse, but would also like to include a Rube Goldberg project.

Starring Jaeden Lieberher, Jacob Tremblay, Sarah Silverman, and Maddie Ziegler, The Book of Henry opens on June 16th.

Check out the first trailer for The Book of Henry below.

And here’s Focus Features’ official synopsis for The Book of Henry: