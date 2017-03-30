First Trailer for ‘The Book of Henry’ Reveals Colin Trevorrow’s ‘Jurassic World’ Follow-Up

The first trailer for Colin Trevorrow‘s new film The Book of Henry is now available for your viewing pleasure.
Trevorrow, whose big break came with the indie film Safety Not Guaranteed, famously wrote and directed the massively successful blockbuster film Jurassic World and has screenwriting credits on that film’s untitled sequel. Oh and he’s also writing and directing a little film known as Star Wars: Episode IX. These highly anticipated, big-budget productions help the relatively smaller film The Book of Henry get its share of the spotlight, so here’s hoping Trevorrow’s indie sensibilities are on display in this small, character-focused film.
I didn’t really know what to expect from this film, and after this trailer, I’m even more confused. The first half plays like a standard, cute, “Oh, look at this precocious genius,” movie similar to the upcoming Gifted. There could be a little family drama, but ultimately everything is somewhat grounded in reality. And then all of a sudden it’s a conspiracy thriller where the girl next door is being abused by her step-father (Dean Norris) and Naomi Watts is assembling a sniper rifle. It looks nuts. Like it’s a film that wants the weight of someone dealing with abuse, but would also like to include a Rube Goldberg project.
Starring Jaeden Lieberher, Jacob Tremblay, Sarah Silverman, and Maddie Ziegler, The Book of Henry opens on June 16th.
Check out the first trailer for The Book of Henry below.
And here’s Focus Features’ official synopsis for The Book of Henry:
Sometimes things are not always what they seem, especially in the small suburban town where the Carpenter family lives. Single suburban mother Susan Carpenter (Naomi Watts) works as a waitress at a diner, alongside feisty family friend Sheila (Sarah Silverman). Her younger son Peter (Jacob Tremblay) is a playful 8-year-old. Taking care of everyone and everything in his own unique way is Susan’s older son Henry (Jaeden Lieberher), age 12, whose creativity is without limits. Protector to his adoring younger brother and tireless supporter of his often self-doubting mother – and, through investments, of the family as a whole – Henry blazes through the days like a comet. Susan discovers that the family next door, which includes Henry’s kind classmate, 12-year-old Christina (Maddie Ziegler), has a dangerous secret – and that Henry has devised a surprising plan to help. As his brainstormed rescue plan for Christina takes shape in thrilling ways, Susan finds herself at the center of it.