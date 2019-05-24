Watch: You’re Going to Want to Get to Know the Cast of ‘Booksmart’

0

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

–

We brought you a brand new edition of “Would You Rather” with Olivia Wilde and this trip down memory lane with Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, but now it’s time to bring the trio together for some high school superlatives.

Booksmart marks Wilde’s feature directorial debut and Dever and Feldstein are an absolute delight in it. They play Amy and Molly, a pair of best friends and overachieving teacher’s pets who find out that they could have been accepted into great schools and parties like their classmates. Trouble is, they realize this the night before gradation so have to make the most of their very list night as high school students. Again, they’re a very special big screen duo, but Booksmart also rocks a stellar ensemble filled with standout supporting characters that’ll send you out the door struggling to pick a favorite.

For that reason, when I got the chance to sit down with Wilde, Dever and Feldstein, we took some time to make sure you have a way to get to know the cast of Booksmart through some high school superlatives. Find out who they’d dub “director’s pet,” “biggest flirt,” “most likely to become President,” and so much more in the video interview at the top of this article. And just because these are names I’m predicting you’re going to want to know, here’s the cast of Booksmart: Victoria Ruesga as Ryan, Mason Gooding as Nick, Skyler Gisondo as Jared, Diana Silvers as Hope, Molly Gordon as Triple A, Billie Lourd as Gigi, Eduardo Franco as Theo, Nico Hiraga as Tanner, Noah Galvin as George and Austin Crute as Alan. Catch the whole gang in action when Booksmart hits theaters on May 24th. I can’t recommend it enough and the same goes for our own Matt Goldberg right here. You can check out his review.

Here’s the official synopsis for Booksmart: