‘Booksmart’: Olivia Wilde Reveals the Scenes She Had to Fight to Keep in the Film

Welcome back for a brand new round of “Would You Rather!” I’ve actually played the game with Booksmart director Olivia Wilde back when she was promoting the release of Life Itself at the Toronto International Film Festival, but at that point, she was coming at it from the actor perspective. This time around we retooled the questions to dig into her experience behind the lens as a director.

Her feature directorial debut stars Kaitlyn Dever as Amy and Beanie Feldstein as Molly. They’re best friends, overachievers and proud of it – especially now that their hard work paid off and they’re getting ready to jump into their post-high school opportunities of their dreams. However, then they find out that most of the other kids got into great schools too, students they thought were hard-partying screw-ups. In an effort to not let their entire high school social life pass them by, they decide they absolutely have to make an appearance at a huge graduation eve house party.

During my chat with Wilde we covered if she’d rather test screen her movies or go with her gut, if she’d rather have too much time and not enough money or too much money and not enough time as a director, and so much more. You can catch all of her answers in the video interview at the top of this article. And if you want to hear even more about Booksmart from the cast, Wilde and screenwriter Katie Silberman, you can check out my interview with the whole group at SXSW right here. And if you want to hear me babble on about how much I adore this movie, click here to give the video review a watch, too.

Booksmart hits theaters nationwide on May 24th and I can’t recommend it enough! Here’s the official synopsis for the film: