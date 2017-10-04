Boomerang Is Your Home for Family-Friendly Spooky Toons This Halloween Season

0

If you’re either looking for some family-friendly animated adventures for you and the kiddos or you just want to relive some nostalgia with cartoon classics, Boomerang is the place for you! All October long, the subscription service will be rolling out all sorts of Halloween-themed episodes, specials, and animated movies featuring some of your favorites, like Scooby-Doo, Casper, The Flintstones, and the Smurfs. The streaming service also has new series like Bunnicula, Wacky Races and Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz that offer new takes on storytelling classics. As a bonus, Boomerang will have plenty of Thanksgiving-related programming for November once the Halloween festivities are over, all for less than $5 a month! Head on over to Boomerang for more details.

All month long, Scooby-Doo and crew lead Boomerang’s Halloween spooky-themed world premieres and exclusive specials. See below a full list of what’s streaming this October:

SCOOBY-DOO!- SHAGGY’S SHOWDOWN (MOVIE)

Join Scooby-Doo and the gang for a frightfully wacky ride in this all-new original movie as they visit the Crazy Q Dude Ranch. But before they can strap on their spurs, the ghost of the scalawag outlaw Dapper Jack rides into town to rattle the gang and the other guests. Now, it’s up to the mystery-loving posse to round up the dreadful critter and save the ranch!

THE 13 GHOSTS OF SCOOBY-DOO!

Scooby-Doo embarks on brand new adventures with real, and really scary, ghosts, goblins and monsters. When a pair of supernatural tricksters named Weerd and Bogel place an enticing Pandora’s box in their path, Scooby and the gang can’t resist opening it. That turns out to be a major mistake as 13 of the foulest demons swirl out of the box and scatter to the far corners of the earth. **Don’t miss 13 premiere episodes!**

WHAT’S NEW, SCOOBY-DOO?

“Scooby-Doo Halloween”- The gang visits Velma’s relatives during a Halloween festival headlined by Kiss but the festivities are interrupted by the ghost of the town’s founder and a bevy of living scarecrows.

BE COOL, SCOOBY-DOO!

“Halloween”- In a strange town the gang tries to convince Fred he’s mistaken in his firm belief that you can’t solve a mystery on Halloween. An evil witch appears and frightens the town into calling off Halloween.

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU?

Brainiac Velma, jock Fred, fashionista Daphne, hippie Shaggy and the talking Great Dane, Scooby-Doo, climb into their Mystery Machine van and hit the road to solve strange phenomenon. Mysteries just have a way of falling into the gang’s laps. Ruh-roh!

SCOOBY-DOO! MUSIC OF THE VAMPIRE

Daphne stars in a vampire movie. But when a real vampire shows up, the Scooby gang must investigate.