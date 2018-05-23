Boomerang Reveals New and Returning Content for Year Two of the Subscription App

0

As Boomerang streams into its second year, the premium video subscription service is revealing some of its new, 2018 offerings for kids, families and animation fans. Launched April 2017 with a renowned animation library of over 5,000 titles including the Hanna-Barbera, MGM and Looney Tunes franchises alongside original series, today the service unveiled multiple new and renewed original series, additional platform partners, and enhanced product features, including a fully translated Spanish experience premiering this Memorial Day Weekend, to expand its overall consumer experience.

Boomerang users now have access to over 2,000 titles for streaming or download-to-go instantly. Throughout 2018 and beyond, Boomerang will continue to increase its content offering with new and original titles, premiere episodes and more fan-favorite series to the service. Get a glimpse at the breakdown of new and returning offerings below, including first-look logos for the new shows, followed by more details on each excellent animated series! Plus, Boomerang has acquired the U.S. rights to the new, animated The Wind in the Willows series from HoHo Entertainment to debut on the streaming service next year!

New Original Series:

Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?

Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs!

Returning Original Series:

Be Cool Scooby-Doo!

Bunnicula

Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz

New Looney Tunes

The Tom & Jerry Show

Wacky Races

Product / New Platforms:

Spanish language: Coming Memorial Day Weekend, Boomerang will launch a full Spanish language experience for its users.