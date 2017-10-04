Exclusive: Bottleneck Gallery NYCC Posters for ‘Blade Runner 2049’ and ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’

0

If you’re headed to New York Comic-Con this weekend, you’re going to want to swing by Bottleneck Gallery’s booth where they’ll have a collection of gorgeous posters that will have you scrambling for your wallet. Today, we’re pleased to debut Raid71’s knockout Blade Runner 2049 poster (I get the feeling this will be far from the last piece of gorgeous art inspired by Denis Villeneuve’s movie) and Ise Anaphada’s The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring poster. The Blade Runner 2049 poster will be part of a free poster giveaway by Raid71 on Sunday, but there will be limited quantities. As for Fellowship of the Ring, the regular edition will be limited to 300 and cost $75 and the variant will be limited to 125 and cost $85.

For more details on the posters Bottleneck will have available, check out the prints and details below. Bottleneck Gallery will be at booth #2160 at NYCC, which runs from Thursday to Sunday. For more from Bottleneck Gallery make sure to follow them on Twitter.