‘Bourne’ Universe TV Series ‘Treadstone’ Ordered Straight-to-Series at USA Network

The mysteries of the Bourne universe are coming to cable. USA Network has ordered the ‘Bourne’ spinoff drama Treadstone straight to series. Heroes creator Tim Kring will write and executive produce the series with 99 Homes and Fahrenheit 451 filmmaker Ramin Bahrani executive producing and directing the pilot.

The series centers on the CIA black ops program called Treadsone — a name well-familiar to any Bourne fan — that uses behavior modification protocol to transform its agents into super spy killing machines like Jason Bourne. They can tell you the license plate numbers of all six cars outside. They can tell you that your waitress is left-handed and the guy sitting up at the counter weighs two hundred fifteen pounds and knows how to handle himself. They know the best place to look for a gun is the cab or the gray truck outside, and at this altitude, they can run flat out for a half mile before their hands start shaking. Why would they know that? Well, because of Treadstone and the series will follow these apex assassins across the globe as the super assassins are activated with deadly missions.

“As the #1 cable entertainment network for the past 12 years, USA Network is delivering a dynamic lineup of big, bold programming – and what could be bigger and bolder than the Treadstone mythology?” said Chris McCumber, president of entertainment networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.

Universal Cable Productions is producing and production is expected to begin in 2019. Ben Smith and Jeffrey Weiner executive produce on behalf for Captivate Entertainment (which produced the Bourne films) and Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas will executive produce on behalf of Imperative Entertainment. Justin Levy (Beyond) will also executive produce.

Treadstone was one of four pilots ordered by USA Network back in April, alongside Andy Greenwald and Sam Esmail’s murder mystery Briarpatch, Denis Leary and Alex Cary’s crime thriller meets black comedy Erase, and the female-led drama Dare Me. Check out the official synopsis below.