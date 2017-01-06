January Box Office Predictions: Can ‘Split’ Continue M. Night Shyamalan’s Comeback?

0

2016’s domestic box office went out with a bang, as audiences and families unsurprisingly flocked to the multiplexes for some holiday entertainment. Star Wars: Rogue One and Sing hogged the majority of the cash flow, and are poised to continue to do big business into January. Passengers and Why Him?, however, failed to live up to expectations. Speaking of Rogue One, that film pushed Disney past a record $7 billion at the worldwide box office, capping off a stellar year for the studio.

Looking ahead, this January is one of the more crowded in recent memory, with a whopping 17 films receiving wide releases. The oversaturated market means that many films are likely to cannibalize each other’s potential audiences, leaving limited room for releases to break out. However, there should be a few bright spots, as A Dog’s Purpose, Patriots Day, and Split appear poised to do solid business.