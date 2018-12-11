The 11 Biggest Box Office Surprises of 2018

0

2018 was a big year at the box office. It wasn’t just blockbusters like Infinity War and Black Panther that took off, but horror films like A Quiet Place and Halloween, romantic comedies like Crazy Rich Asians, and even documentaries (!) performed extremely well. It wasn’t all great news, of course—each year has its share of box office bombs, and 2018 was no different. But as we head into the final days of 2018, I wanted to look back at some of the biggest box office surprises of the year. Stories that maybe flew a bit under or the radar, or are simply worth repeating. So let’s dig into the biggest box office surprises of 2018.