First ‘Boy Erased’ Trailer Reveals Joel Edgerton’s Gay Conversion Therapy Drama

0

Focus Features has released the first trailer for writer/director Joel Edgerton’s upcoming drama Boy Erased. The film is based on Garrard Conley’s memoir of the same name which chronicles his experience as a gay teenager who is sent to a conversion therapy program when he’s outed to his religious parents. Manchester by the Sea and Lady Bird breakout Lucas Hedges fills the lead role, but the film also boasts a terrific ensemble cast that includes Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman as the boy’s parents and filmmaker/actor Xavier Dolan.

This movie looks fantastic. Edgerton showed major directing chops with his underrated thriller The Gift, and he looks to be taking a huge step up here with this intensely dramatic and emotionally charged material. The performances are excellent as well, and there’s no doubt this will be a major player on the awards circuit to come.

Check out the Boy Erased trailer below. The film also stars Cherry Jones, Michael “Flea” Balzary, Troye Sivan, Joe Alwyn, Emily Hinkler, Jesse LaTourette, David Joseph Craig, Théodore Pellerin, Madelyn Cline, and Britton Sear. Boy Erased opens in theaters on September 28th.