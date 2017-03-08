Boyd Holbrook on Not Playing an Over-the-Top Villain in ‘Logan’

0

I absolutely loved director James Mangold’s Logan. While I had high hopes going in, I’ll admit the finished film was even better than I imagined. Unlike the previous X-Men and Wolverine films that have come before, what’s unique about Logan is it doesn’t have to set up the next installment or worry about holding back because of the rating. Because Mangold and Hugh Jackman had complete freedom to tell this story, they were able to make the movie they wanted to make and bring fans the version of Wolverine we’ve always wanted to see. I really can’t give everyone involved enough praise for such a job well done and to Fox for letting them make this movie. And I haven’t even gotten into how awesome Patrick Stewart was as Charles Xavier or the rest of the supporting cast including Dafne Keen, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, Richard E. Grant, and Elizabeth Rodriguez. For more on the film, read Matt Goldberg’s review.

Shortly before the film came out, I sat down with Boyd Holbrook for an exclusive video interview. He talked about how he landed the role, what appealed to him about the character, how he doesn’t play an over-the-top villain, being part of Shane Black’s The Predator and who he plays, and more. Check out what he had to say in the video above and below is a list of what we talked about followed by some links to other Logan interviews.

Boyd Holbrook:

Did Scott Frank help him get this gig?

On how he’s not playing an over the top villain and what appealed to him about the character?

On the line he says to Logan in the limo.

Talks about being part of Shane Black’s The Predator and who he plays.

