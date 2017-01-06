Watch a 1-Hour Roundtable with Cinematographers from ‘Arrival’, ‘Silence’, ‘La La Land’ and More

0

If you’re a cinephile like us here at Collider, you’re probably familiar with the art of cinematography. While the director of a film is in charge of the overall vision, and oftentimes can have an omnipresent influence on the aesthetic (see: Wes Anderson), it’s up to the cinematographer to serve the story and vision and make it come to life onscreen. And 2016 was certainly not lacking in striking imagery, be it stark and desolate, colorful and sumptuous, or exacting and motivated.

Which brings me to the latest extended roundtable conversation from THR: the cinematographers. Bradford Young (Arrival), Linus Sandgren (La La Land), John Toll (Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk), Charlotte Bruus Christensen (Fences and Girl on the Train), Caleb Deschanel (Rules Don’t Apply), and Rodrigo Prieto (Silence and Passengers) assembled for a one-hour discussion of their work on this year’s big Oscar contenders, the art of cinematography, and much, much more.

The conversation covers a number of fascinating topics, including a cinematographer’s relationship with the director, film vs. digital, the importance of being involved in the post-production process nowadays, and the quality of the iPhone camera.

It’s an insightful interview, and these are some of the most exciting cinematographers working today—Young is about to shoot the Young Han Solo movie and Prieto has become Martin Scorsese’s go-to cinematographer in recent years. So sit back, relax, and watch on via THR.

And for even more on the cinematography process, check out my interview with Bradford Young.