Ben Stiller Has a Nervous Breakdown in First Trailer for ‘Brad’s Status’

Amazon Studios has released the first trailer for writer/director Mike White’s (Enlightened) new film Brad’s Status. The family dramedy stars Ben Stiller as a middle-aged man working for a non-profit who suffers something of a mid-life crisis as his musical prodigy son (Austin Abrams) begins applying to colleges to start his own life. Stiller is very much the lead here, and it’s nice to see him tackling more dramatic material recently. He was terrific in Noah Baumbach’s While We’re Young, and looks to be giving a great performance here as well.

Brad’s Status looks funny and sweet and heartwarming without being too cutesy, and White’s track record is solid. He wrote School of Rock and Orange County before creating HBO’s Enlightened, and Brad’s Status stands as only his second theatrically released feature as a director after 2007’s Year of the Dog. This one looks swell.

Check out the Brad’s Status trailer below. The film also stars Jenna Fischer, Michael Sheen, Luke Wilson, and Jemaine Clement. Brad’s Status hits theaters on September 15th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Brad’s Status: