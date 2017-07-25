Ben Stiller Has a Nervous Breakdown in First Trailer for ‘Brad’s Status’

Amazon Studios has released the first trailer for writer/director Mike White’s (Enlightened) new film Brad’s Status. The family dramedy stars Ben Stiller as a middle-aged man working for a non-profit who suffers something of a mid-life crisis as his musical prodigy son (Austin Abrams) begins applying to colleges to start his own life. Stiller is very much the lead here, and it’s nice to see him tackling more dramatic material recently. He was terrific in Noah Baumbach’s While We’re Young, and looks to be giving a great performance here as well.
Brad’s Status looks funny and sweet and heartwarming without being too cutesy, and White’s track record is solid. He wrote School of Rock and Orange County before creating HBO’s Enlightened, and Brad’s Status stands as only his second theatrically released feature as a director after 2007’s Year of the Dog. This one looks swell.
Check out the Brad’s Status trailer below. The film also stars Jenna Fischer, Michael Sheen, Luke Wilson, and Jemaine Clement. Brad’s Status hits theaters on September 15th.
Here’s the official synopsis for Brad’s Status:
When Brad Sloan (Ben Stiller) accompanies his college bound son to the East Coast, the visit triggers a crisis of confidence in Brad’s Status, writer and director Mike White’s bittersweet comedy. Brad has a satisfying career and a comfortable life in suburban Sacramento where he lives with his sweet-natured wife, Melanie (Jenna Fischer), and their musical prodigy son, Troy (Austin Abrams), but it’s not quite what he imagined during his college glory days. Showing Troy around Boston, where Brad went to university, he can’t help comparing his life with those of his four best college friends: a Hollywood bigshot (White), a hedge fund founder (Luke Wilson), a tech entrepreneur (Jemaine Clement), and a political pundit and bestselling author (Michael Sheen). As he imagines their wealthy, glamorous lives, he wonders if this is all he will ever amount to. But when circumstances force him to reconnect with his former friends, Brad begins to question whether he has really failed or is, in some ways at least, the most successful of them all.