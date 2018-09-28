Exclusive ‘Bravest Warriors’ Clip Finds Danny Embracing His Destiny as “The One”

0

It’s our pleasure to bring you some good news today: an exclusive clip from the new episode of Bravest Warriors!

Created by Pendleton Ward, the mind behind Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time, Bravest Warriors is an exclusive show only on VRV on the multi-platform streaming provider’s Cartoon Hangover Channel. It follows four teenaged heroes-for-hire as they warp through the universe to save adorable aliens and their worlds using the power of their emotions.

In the latest episode, airing on VRV today, Danny and Chris get into trouble when they venture to an uncharted territory and the indigenous creatures proclaim Danny to be “The One,” from their ancient prophecies. Our exclusive clip teases just how that proclamation came about and what Danny might have to do to prove his worth and embrace his destiny.

Be sure to catch up with Bravest Warriors on VRV, and add it to your watch-list if you haven’t already, and keep an eye out for the new episode today!

Check out the clip from the upcoming episode below:

And if you’re a newcomer to Bravest Warriors and want to know more about how the animated series came about, you can check out the show’s documentary.

