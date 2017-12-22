Enter for a Chance to Win a ‘Brawl in Cell Block 99’ Autographed Poster and 4K Blu-ray

0

One of my favorite films from this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was S. Craig Zahler’s (Bone Tomahawk) sophomore feature, Brawl in Cell Block 99. If you’re not familiar with the film, the movie features an awesome performance by Vince Vaughn as a former boxer named Bradley who ends up having to work for a friend as a drug courier. When things go off the rails, Vaughn lands in prison where he’s given an ultimatum: either do what he’s told or loved ones on the outside will suffer.

Trust me, you’ve never seen Vaughn in a role like this and he absolutely knocks it out of the park. I saw the film at its world premiere at TIFF and throughout the film there were a number of gasps in the audience due to the violence depicted onscreen. It’s a wild ride and one I strongly recommend checking it out for yourself. Brawl in Cell Block 99 also stars Don Johnson, Jennifer Carpenter, Udo Kier, Rob Morgan and Marc Blucas. For more on the film read Matt Goldberg’s review.

Here’s the official synopsis for Brawl in Cell Block 99:

A former boxer named Bradley loses his job as an auto mechanic, and his troubled marriage is about to expire. At this crossroads in his life, he feels that he has no better option than to work for an old buddy as a drug courier. This vocation improves his situation until the terrible day that he finds himself in a gunfight between a group of police officers and his own ruthless allies. When the smoke clears, Bradley is badly hurt and thrown in prison, where his enemies force him to commit acts of violence that turn the place into a savage battleground.

