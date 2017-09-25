Win Free Tickets to Our ‘Brawl in Cell Block 99’ Screening with Vince Vaughn Q&A

0

One of my favorite films from this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was S. Craig Zahler’s (Bone Tomahawk) sophomore feature, Brawl in Cell Block 99. If you’re not familiar with the film, the movie features an awesome performance by Vince Vaughn as a former boxer named Bradley who ends up having to work for a friend as a drug courier. When things go off the rails, Vaughn lands in prison where he’s given an ultimatum: either do what he’s told or loved ones on the outside will suffer.

Trust me, you’ve never seen Vaughn in a role like this and he absolutely knocks it out of the park. I saw the film at its world premiere at TIFF and throughout the film there were a number of gasps in the audience due to the violence depicted onscreen. It’s a wild ride and one I strongly recommend checking out for yourself. Brawl in Cell Block 99 also stars Don Johnson, Jennifer Carpenter, Udo Kier, Rob Morgan and Marc Blucas. For more on the film read Matt Goldberg’s review.

With the film opening October 6th in theaters and available on VOD October 13th, it’s almost time for everyone to see it. However, if you can’t wait, I’ve got some great news for you. Thanks to our friends at ArcLight Cinemas, we’re going to be offering our Los Angeles readers a free screening before it’s in theaters and on VOD. The screening will be on Monday, October 2nd at the ArcLight Hollywood and after the movie ends I’ll be moderating a Q&A with Vince Vaughn! The screening will begin at 7:30pm.

ArcLight is offering half of the tickets to members of their popular loyalty program, ArcLight Membership, and Collider will be giving away the other half.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Brawl in Cell Block 99!”. You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Friday morning September 29th around noon PST and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening soon after.

Hope to see some of you next Monday night!

Here’s the official synopsis for Brawl in Cell Block 99: