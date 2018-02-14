‘The Breaker Upperers’ First Trailer Reveals the Taika Waititi-Produced Comedy

0

If you’re a fan of contemporary Kiwi comedy like Boy, What We Do in the Shadows, and Hunt for the Wilderpeople, then you should put this new title on your radar. Hailing from Piki Films and executive produced by Taika Waititi, The Breaker Upperers is the latest film to channel the unique comedic stylings of New Zealand’s most creative storytellers. Luckily, we’ve got our first glimpse of the film thanks to its first trailer ahead of its premiere at SXSW early this March.

Written by, directed by and starring Jackie van Beek and Madeleine Sami, The Breaker Upperers centers on their characters, Jen and Mel, who make a living by breaking up with significant others on behalf of their weak-willed clients. It’s a perfect setup for all kinds of awkward comedy that’s part and parcel to Piki Films’ productions. Van Beek and Sami may not yet have as recognizable a name as Waititi here in the States, but hopefully exposure resulting from films like The Breaker Upperers will help to change that. Who knows, we might even see them at the helm of a Marvel movie in the future!

Also starring James Rolleston, Celia Pacquola and Ana Scotney, The Breaker Upperers will have its premiere this March, but it’s headed to Berlin to be shopped at the European Film Market this week. Keep an eye and an ear out for more.

Check out the first trailer for The Breaker Upperers:

Two best friends run a business breaking up couples for cash but when one develops a conscience their friendship unravels.

What do you think? It’s definitely got that familiar comedy feel we’ve come to know and love from Waititi, van Beek, Sami & Co., and it adds a somewhat taboo romance angle on top of an already very funny premise. As with the previously mentioned films, I’m excited to check this one out, if only to further improve on my ability to both understand Kiwi comedy and that delightful New Zealand accent. Let us know your thoughts in the comments!