‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ Release Date Announced in First Teaser

0

Netflix has finally confirmed the Breaking Bad movie release date — and it’s going to be here sooner than you think. It’s time to start re-binging the essential episodes, read all of the refreshers, and making sure you do everything else in your power to prepare properly because this new Breaking Bad tale is going to be one tense, wild ride.

Both the release date and the official title for the Breaking Bad movie were confirmed in a short teaser released late on Saturday afternoon. The teaser features Skinny Pete (Charles Baker, returning to the role) telling a room full of cops he’s no snitch and he has no idea what Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) is up to these days. It seems the cops are all very keen to know where Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) former associate is and Pete is just the latest person to get a good shakedown. After Pete tells the fuzz to bug off, the screen cuts to the title — El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie — and reveals the new Breaking Bad movie lands on Netflix October 11, 2019.

I wasn’t kidding when I said this new Breaking Bad movie was going to be here sooner than you think, was I? Luckily, there’s still plenty of time to refresh your memory on all things Jesse Pinkman, who looks to be the protagonist of this spinoff movie. The last time we saw Jesse, he was driving off of a Nazi compound to an unknown location. Just going by the title, I’m willing to bet the “El Camino” part of the title refers to the kind of car Jesse will be driving in the movie. To be fair, it could have another meaning; Breaking Bad is tricky like that.

The timing of this very exciting news is also noteworthy. Netflix has released this eagerly-awaited information about the spinoff movie just one day after its future competition, Disney+, dominated the day’s news with announcements about its own upcoming shows. Is Netflix turning up the heat on the streaming wars? There’s no way to be sure. What I can be sure of is the streaming giant now has all of our attention and will likely keep it for the next couple of days thanks to this announcement.

Currently, Paul and Baker are the only actors from the AMC series created by showrunner Vince Gilligan connected to the Netflix movie. Cranston’s character Walter White died in the series finale which aired in 2013. Fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up for a flashy reveal retconning Walt’s death but it’s not entirely impossible that he could show up in a flashback or, at the very least, get namechecked by his former partner in crime.

Check out the first teaser for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie below:

Here’s the official synopsis for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie: