‘Breaking Bad’: Donate through Omaze to Cook with Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul

0

It’s been 10 years since Breaking Bad’s groundbreaking premiere, and the charitable organization Omaze is giving fans a chance to celebrate in the coolest way possible. So wash up your favorite tighty whities and get ready to fly to LA with a friend to check out the actual RV from the show where you’ll join Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in a cook session, should you win this contest. It’ll be just you, your friend, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in The Krystal Ship whipping up some illicit meth delicious food, taking tons of pictures and revisiting the most addicting show ever made. The lucky winner will even have their flights and hotel included.

But while only one can win, everyone’s a winner when they donate! Your charitable contributions will go to:

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC): The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s mission is to help find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation and prevent child victimization. Since 1984, NCMEC has served as the national clearinghouse and resource center for families, victims, private organizations, law enforcement and the public on issues relating to missing and sexually exploited children. They operate a 24/7 hotline (1-800-THE-LOST®) for tips and leads, and have assisted in the recovery of more than 260,000 missing children. NCMEC also operates the CyberTipline®, a mechanism for reporting suspected child sexual exploitation. Your donation will help NCMEC lead the fight against abduction, abuse and exploitation—and ensure every child enjoys a safe childhood. Kind Campaign: Kind Campaign is an internationally recognized nonprofit organization that brings awareness and healing to the negative and lasting effects of girl-against-girl bullying through their global movement, documentary film, in-school assemblies and educational curriculums. Kind Campaign is proud to share that with the money they raise, they are able to provide all of their assemblies free of charge to schools and communities across the world.

Check out the video below:

To celebrate Breaking Bad’s 10th Anniversary, Bryan Cranston (Walter White, aka Heisenberg) and Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman) invite you to cook breakfast, not meth, with them in the original RV. To join them, enter now! You can talk about whatever you want: the ending, the iconic theme, the Emmys. It’s up to you! This is not a prank. Every donation supports The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Kind Campaign.

About Omaze: