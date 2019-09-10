‘Breaking Bad’ Gets a Musical Video Recap Courtesy of Grammy-Nominated Chloe x Halle

0

Netflix is kicking off their Breaking Bad rewatch campaign with a video recap featuring anthemic music by the Grammy nominated duo, Chloe X Halle. The new cut comes just about a month before the release of the highly anticipated film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, arriving this October 11th on the streaming giant.

Using the 1950’s doo-wop tune “Enchanted,” made famous by The Platters, the piece revisits the many painful, soul crushing moments Jesse (Aaron Paul) has gone through over the course of the five seasons of Breaking Bad… all those moments lead up to where we last see him in the final episode. The song choice is particularly special to Jesse since it’s the same music that plays when he tries Heroin for the first time with his now deceased girlfriend Jane (played by Krysten Ritter).

Check out the video recap below:

“Living is a dream…” Catch up on Jesse’s journey. Stream all Episodes of Breaking Bad Watch El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie | 10.11 | Only On Netflix

And here’s the official logline for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie:

Written and directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, the Netflix Television Event follows fugitive Jesse Pinkman (Paul) as he runs from his captors, the law and his past. The movie is produced by Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

