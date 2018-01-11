Gabrielle Union Fights Like a Mother in the First ‘Breaking In’ Trailer

0

If you’ve ever wanted to watch Gabrielle Union channel her inner John McLane and pick off bad guys one-by-one, boy do we have a treat for you today. Universal Pictures has debuted the first trailer for Breaking In, the new thriller from V for Vendetta director James McTeigue and Non-Stop writer Ryan Engle and let me just say it is very much my shit.

The action thriller has some serious Panic Room vibes and stars Union as a woman visiting her recently decreased father’s secluded, hyper-secure estate when burglars arrive, locking her out and taking her children hostage in demand of whatever her father had locked up inside. Hell bent on rescuing her two children from a house packed with ruthless criminals, the Being Mary Jane star does whatever it takes to save the day and get her children out alive.. It looks like really good cheese — just listen to all those tag lines! — and Union proved she deserved her own action franchise in Bad Boys II, so until that happens, I’ll settle for a solid female-driven thriller.

Produced by Union and Girls Trip‘s Will Packer, Breaking In also stars Billy Burke (Twilight), Richard Cabral (End of Watch), Seth Carr (Black Panther) and Ajiona Alexus (Empire). The film arrives in theaters on Mother’s Day, May 13. Watch the first trailer below.