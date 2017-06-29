‘Breathe’ Trailer: Andy Serkis Directs Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy in Tearjerking Drama

0

Bleecker Street has released the first Breathe trailer. Andy Serkis‘ film, which is based on a true story, follows the marriage of Robin (Andrew Garfield) and Diana (Claire Foy). When Robin is stricken with polio, he becomes paralyzed from the neck down and loses the ability to breathe without a respirator. Determined to live his life to the fullest, he and Diana work together to find a way to bring respirator technology out of hospitals and into homes and wheelchairs.

On the whole, Breathe looks like a nice movie that’s very much in the vein of The Theory of Everything. It’s a romance wrapped around a tale of overcoming physical adversity, and that’s all well and good. While Theory had the hook of also being a Stephen Hawking biopic, Breathe still looks like it will be a heartwarming drama and potential player in the awards race.

Check out the Breathe trailer below. The movie, which co-stars Tom Hollander and Hugh Bonneville, is due out on October 13th and will be the opener at the 2017 BFI London Film Festival, so expect a premiere at Venice, Telluride, or TIFF this fall.

Here’s the official synopsis for Breathe: