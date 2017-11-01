Playboy Enterprises Halts Plans for Brett Ratner-Directed Hugh Hefner Biopic

0

Today, the LA Times published an article in which six women have leveled allegations of sexual harassment (if not outright assault) against filmmaker Brett Ratner. Now this news has obviously sent ripples throughout the entertainment industry that have not even come close to subsiding yet, but the immediate effects of the publication include Ratner’s production slate and any and all entities involved with them. First on the chopping block are Ratner’s plans for the Hugh Hefner biopic, which had Jared Leto rumored to star, but the controlling Playboy Enterprises organization has other plans.

According to THR, that the film will now come to an immediate halt. The estate has had a rough month or so; Hefner passed away at the age of 91 this past September 27th, followed by much controversy over how his legacy will be remembered. A week or so later, the biopic was announced, and now less than a month after that, it’s shelved again. So, too, is Ratner’s planned reboot of Playboy After Dark, a 1960s late-night talk show/variety show. And rightfully so.

Here’s what Playboy Enterprises had to say about the allegations:

“We are deeply troubled to learn about the accusations against Brett Ratner. We find this kind of behavior completely unacceptable. We are putting all further development of our projects with RatPac Entertainment on hold until we are able to review the situation further.”

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. also announced that it is reviewing the $450-million co-financing deal with RatPac. And as for the Hugh Hefner pic itself, Leto’s camp is putting distance between the actor and the project. As Deadline reports:

“Jared Leto is not and was not attached to a Brett Ratner-directed Hugh Hefner film, nor will he be working with him in the future. Earlier reports were incorrect and not confirmed by his representatives.”

We’ll have more on this project as news becomes available, but don’t expect that Playboy pic anytime soon.